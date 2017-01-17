Lowe's Names Marshall Croom CFO

NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) announced the promotion of Marshall Croom to the position of CFO, effective March 3. Croom succeeds Robert Hull Jr.



, who announced plans to retire. In his new role, Croom will oversee accounting, tax, treasury, investor relations, and financial planning and analysis. He will also continue to lead internal audit and enterprise risk management, areas.

For the past eight years as chief risk officer, Croom had responsibility for providing oversight and direction for the management of all material risks across the company. Prior to leading the risk organization, he held several leadership positions in finance, including senior vice president of finance, treasurer and assistant treasurer, including responsibility for investor relations and tax. Croom joined Lowe's in 1997, following a 11-year career with Ernst & Young.

