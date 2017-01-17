Lowe's Names Marshall Croom CFO

Erweiterte Funktionen



17.01.17 14:25
NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) announced the promotion of Marshall Croom to the position of CFO, effective March 3. Croom succeeds Robert Hull Jr.

, who announced plans to retire. In his new role, Croom will oversee accounting, tax, treasury, investor relations, and financial planning and analysis. He will also continue to lead internal audit and enterprise risk management, areas.


For the past eight years as chief risk officer, Croom had responsibility for providing oversight and direction for the management of all material risks across the company. Prior to leading the risk organization, he held several leadership positions in finance, including senior vice president of finance, treasurer and assistant treasurer, including responsibility for investor relations and tax. Croom joined Lowe's in 1997, following a 11-year career with Ernst & Young.


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
72,35 $ 72,15 $ 0,20 $ +0,28% 17.01./15:39
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5486611073 859545 83,65 $ 62,62 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		67,78 € 0,00%  13.01.17
NYSE 72,35 $ +0,28%  15:39
München 67,48 € 0,00%  08:24
Stuttgart 67,41 € -0,30%  15:33
Berlin 67,35 € -0,30%  08:08
Frankfurt 67,248 € -0,55%  08:04
Düsseldorf 67,14 € -0,80%  09:42
  = Realtime
