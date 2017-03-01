Erweiterte Funktionen

Lowe's Cos. Q4 Income Rises 5927%




01.03.17 12:22
dpa-AFX


NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Lowe's Cos. (LOW) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $663 million, or $0.74 per share. This was up from $11 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 19.2% to $15.78 billion. This was up from $13.24 billion last year.


Lowe's Cos. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $663 Mln. vs. $11 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5927.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.74 vs. $0.01 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7300% -Revenue (Q4): $15.78 Bln vs. $13.24 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 19.2%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



