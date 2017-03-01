Lowe's Cos. Q4 Income Rises 5927%
01.03.17 12:22
dpa-AFX
NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Lowe's Cos. (LOW) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line advanced to $663 million, or $0.74 per share. This was up from $11 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 19.2% to $15.78 billion. This was up from $13.24 billion last year.
Lowe's Cos. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $663 Mln. vs. $11 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5927.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.74 vs. $0.01 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7300% -Revenue (Q4): $15.78 Bln vs. $13.24 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 19.2%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|75,38 €
|70,37 €
|5,01 €
|+7,12%
|01.03./13:42
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5486611073
|859545
|75,38 €
|57,81 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|75,38 €
|+7,12%
|13:25
|Frankfurt
|73,907 €
|+2,99%
|12:11
|NYSE
|74,37 $
|0,00%
|28.02.17
|Stuttgart
|69,81 €
|-0,98%
|08:03
|München
|70,89 €
|-1,24%
|08:03
|Berlin
|70,69 €
|-1,50%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|70,29 €
|-2,08%
|08:04
