Low-cost Hand-powered Blood Centrifuge Developed

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bio engineers at Stanford University in the US have developed an ultra-low-cost, human-powered blood centrifuge.





With rotational speeds of up to 125,000 revolutions per minute, the device separates blood plasma from red cells in 1.5 minutes.

The invention of the apparatus, Inspired by a toy, will enable precise diagnosis and treatment of diseases like malaria, African sleeping sickness and tuberculosis in the poor, off-the-grid regions where these diseases are most prevalent.

No electricity is required for the functioning of the centrifuge.

"To the best of my knowledge, it's the fastest spinning object driven by human power," said Manu Prakash, an assistant professor of bioengineering at Stanford.

