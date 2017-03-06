Low Enriched Uranium Bank In Kazakhstan To Become Operational By September

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The IAEA has announced that its Low Enriched Uranium (LEU) Bank project in Kazakhstan will become operational by September this year.



Construction of the LEU Storage Facility is proceeding on schedule and expects to have the facility built, and ready to receive LEU by September, IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano said in his introductory statement to the Board of Governors in Vienna Monday.

He told the Board that following ratification by Kazakhstan, the Host State Agreement for the transit of LEU to and from the LEU Bank has now entered into force. This triggers entry into force of related Technical Agreements and paves the way for the entry into force of the Transit Agreement with Russia.

We continue to work on the LEU Procurement Plan and aim to have an LEU acquisition contract in place before the end of 2017, he added.

Amano informed that there are 449 nuclear power reactors in operation in 30 countries today. Sixty reactors are under construction, mostly in Asia.

