Losing Streak May Continue For China Stock Market

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The losing streak has hit three sessions now for the China stock market, which has surrendered more than 50 points or 1.7 percent along the way.



The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,120-point plateau, and the market is looking at another soft start on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is slightly lower, with expected profit taking likely capped by continued support in the price of crude oil. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

The SCI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the property stocks and resource plays.

For the day, the index slipped 17.46 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 3,119.29 after trading between 3,115.98 and 3,144.97. The Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.82 percent to end at 10,131.23.

Among the actives, Bank of China added 0.29 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.22 percent, Vanke was unchanged, Gemdale eased 0.08 percent, China Shenhua lost 0.36 percent and Zijin Mining fell 0.29 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as were down on Thursday, although they rebounded from heavy early weakness.

The Dow fell 63.28 points or 0.3 percent to 19,891.00, while the NASDAQ dipped 16.16 points or 0.3 percent to 5,547.49 and the S&P eased 4.88 points or 0.2 percent to 2,270.44.

Profit taking contributed to the early weakness on Wall Street, although the subsequent rebound reflected trader concerns about missing out on any further upside.

In economic news, the Labor Department noted a modest rebound in initial jobless claims in the week ended January 7. A separate Labor Department report showed a smaller than expected rebound in import prices in December.

Crude oil futures rallied for the second straight day on Thursday amid hopes for increased Chinese demand. A decline in OPEC production last month also gave oil prices a lift as WTI light sweet crude oil was up 76 cents or 1.5 percent at $53.01, reversing losses from earlier in the week.

Closer to home, China will on Friday release December numbers for imports, exports and trade balance later today.

Imports are expected to add 3.0 percent on year after rising 6.7 percent in November. Exports are called lower by an annual 3.8 percent after gaining 0.1 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $47.55 billion, up from $44.61 billion a month earlier.

