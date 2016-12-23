Loonie Weakens After Disappointing Canada GDP Data

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar drifted lower against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday, after data showed that the nation's economy unexpectedly shrank in October and as oil prices declined on profit-taking.





Data from Statistics Canada showed that the GDP fell 0.3 percent on a seasonally adjusted monthly basis in October, following a 0.4 percent gain in September. Economists were looking for a 0.1 percent increase.

The major contributors to decline were widespread decreases in manufacturing output and lower oil and gas extraction, the agency said.

Crude oil prices turned lower, as investors resorted to profit-taking ahead of the Christmas break.

Crude for February delivery fell $0.60 to $52.35 per barrel.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count data that tracks weekly changes in the number of active operating oil & gas rigs will be issued at 1.00 pm ET.

The loonie has been trading lower against most major counterparts in the Asian session, amid rising risk aversion.

The loonie depreciated to 1.3550 against the greenback, a level not seen since November 18. The loonie is seen finding support around the 1.37 mark.

The loonie dropped to a 2-week low of 86.57 against the Japanese yen, compared to 87.16 hit late New York Thursday. Continuation of the loonie's downtrend may see it challenging support around the 84.00 region.

The loonie slipped to 1.4150 against the euro, down from yesterday's closing value of 1.4067. The next possible support for the loonie is seen around the 1.43 region.

Survey report by the Nuremberg-based market research group GfK showed that Germany's consumer confidence is set to improve in the first month of 2017.

The forward-looking consumer confidence index rose to 9.9 in January, in line with expectations, from 9.8 in December. This means that the index is expected to enjoy a strong start to 2017.

The loonie that firmed to a 5-1/2-month high of 0.9679 against the aussie at 8:15 am ET eased slightly to 0.9714. The pair ended Thursday's trading at 0.9729.

Looking ahead, U.S. new home sales for November and University of Michigan's final consumer sentiment for December are due shortly.

