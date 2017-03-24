Erweiterte Funktionen


Loonie Steady Ahead Of Canada CPI




24.03.17 13:42
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Statistics Canada releases Canada consumer prices for February at 8:30 am ET Friday.

The index is seen edging up to 0.2 percent on month, following a 0.9 percent uptick in January.


Ahead of the data, the loonie held steady against its major rivals.


The loonie was worth 1.4424 against the euro, 83.16 against the yen, 1.0168 against the aussie and 1.3353 against the greenback as of 8:25 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
1.000% mit Trump-Aktien - Jetzt von Donald Trump´s Energiewende profitieren!
Neuvorstellung Uran-Aktientip!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
1.000% mit Trump-Aktien - Jetzt von Donald Trump´s Energiewende profitieren! Neuvorstellung Uran-Aktientip!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:21 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP 2/Kreise: 625 Millionen Euro Steuer [...]
15:19 , dpa-AFX
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 24.03 [...]
15:14 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.3 -E2V Technologies PLC
15:09 , dpa-AFX
ECB's Praet Says Populist Narrative Against [...]
15:09 , dpa-AFX
ECB's Praet Says Populist Narrative Against [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...