Loonie Steady Ahead Of Canada CPI
24.03.17 13:42
dpa-AFX
CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Statistics Canada releases Canada consumer prices for February at 8:30 am ET Friday.
The index is seen edging up to 0.2 percent on month, following a 0.9 percent uptick in January.
Ahead of the data, the loonie held steady against its major rivals.
The loonie was worth 1.4424 against the euro, 83.16 against the yen, 1.0168 against the aussie and 1.3353 against the greenback as of 8:25 am ET.
