Loonie Slides Vs Most Majors Ahead Of Canada Wholesale Sales

23.01.17 14:41
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Statistics Canada will release Canada wholesale sales for November at 8:30 am ET Monday.

Sales are expected to grow by 0.6 percent on month, slower than the 1.1 percent increase seen in October.


Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against the other major currencies. While the loonie recovered from an early low against the euro, it weakened against the rest of major currencies.


The loonie was worth 1.3303 against the greenback, 1.4259 against the euro, 85.31 against the yen and 1.0075 against the aussie as of 8:25 am ET.


