Loonie Slides Further Following Canada CPI, Retail Sales

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Statistics Canada has released Canada retail sales for November and consumer price index for December at 8:30 am ET Friday.



Following the data, the loonie dropped further against its major rivals.

The loonie was trading at 1.3381 against the greenback, 85.96 against the yen, 1.4242 against the euro and 1.0085 against the aussie around 8:32 am ET.

