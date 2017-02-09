Erweiterte Funktionen
Loonie Rises Ahead Of Canada Housing Price Index
09.02.17 14:39
dpa-AFX
CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Thursday, Statistics Canada will release Canada new housing price index data for December.
The index is expected to rise 0.3 percent, compared to a 0.2 percent gain in November.
Ahead of the data the loonie rose against its major rivals.
The loonie was valued at 1.4011 against the euro, 1.0035 against the aussie , 1.3111 against the greenback, and 85.65 against the yen as of 8:23 am ET
