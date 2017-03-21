Loonie Mixed Ahead Of Canada Retail Sales

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Statistics Canada releases Canada retail sales for January at 8:30 am ET Tuesday.



Economists expect the sales to rise 1.5 percent on month in January, reversing a 0.5 percent slide in the previous month.

Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major rivals. While the loonie held steady against the euro and the aussie, it rose against the greenback and the yen.

The loonie was worth 1.3319 against the greenback, 1.4389 against the euro, 1.0293 against the aussie and 84.53 against the yen as of 8:25 am ET.

