Erweiterte Funktionen


Loonie Mixed Ahead Of Canada Jobs Data




10.03.17 14:40
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Statistics Canada releases Canada jobs data for February at 8:30 am ET Friday.

Canadian employment is forecast to shrink by 5,000 jobs, in contrast with an addition of 48,300 jobs in January. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 6.8 percent.


The loonie traded mixed against its major rivals before the data. While the loonie held steady against the euro and the yen, it dropped against the greenback and the aussie.


The loonie was valued at 1.3505 against the greenback, 1.4321 against the euro, 85.47 against the yen and 1.0162 against the aussie as of 8:25 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Facebook für boomenden Cannabis-Sektor - Wettbewerber 5x höher bewertet!
Übernahmen voraus - 290% Cannabis-Aktientip!  
 
MassRoots Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Facebook für boomenden Cannabis-Sektor - Wettbewerber 5x höher bewertet! Übernahmen voraus - 290% Cannabis-Aktientip!

MassRoots Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
16:01 , dpa-AFX
Rex Tillerson Says No Role In Approving Key [...]
15:59 , dpa-AFX
Majedie Asset Management Ltd : Form 8.3 - [...]
15:59 , dpa-AFX
Loonie Extends Rally After Upbeat Canadian J [...]
15:53 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: QSC AG (english)
15:49 , dpa-AFX
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC : Net Asset [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...