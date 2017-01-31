Loonie Mixed Ahead Of Canada GDP Data

Erweiterte Funktionen


31.01.17 14:44
CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Tuesday, Statistics Canada releases Canada gross domestic product data for November and industrial product price index for December.

Ahead of these data, the loonie traded mixed against its major rivals. While the loonie held steady against the aussie and the yen, it rose against the greenback. Against the euro, it declined.


The loonie was worth 1.3082 against the greenback, 86.74 against the yen, 1.4057 against the euro and 0.9905 against the aussie as of 8:25 am ET.


