Loonie Mixed After Canada Manufacturing Sales




15.02.17 14:58
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - After the release of Canada manufacturing sales data for December at 8:30 am ET Wednesday, the loonie traded mixed against its major counterparts.


While the loonie rose against the euro, the yen and the aussie, it fell against the greenback.


The loonie was trading at 1.3098 against the greenback, 1.3790 against the euro, 87.71 against the yen and 1.0072 against the aussie around 8:40 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



