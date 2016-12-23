Loonie Falls Vs Most Majors Ahead Of Canada GDP Data

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Friday, Statistics Canada releases Canada gross domestic product for October.



Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major rivals. While the loonie rose against the aussie, it fell against the rest of major counterparts.

The loonie was worth 86.80 against the yen, 1.4116 against the euro, 0.9685 against the aussie and 1.3519 against the greenback as of 8:25 am ET.

