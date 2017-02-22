Loonie Falls Further Following Canada Retail Sales Data

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Statistics Canada has released Canada retail sales data for December at 8:30 am ET Friday.





Following the data, the loonie fell further against its major rivals.

The loonie was trading at 1.3867 against the euro, 1.0131 against the aussie, 1.3195 against the greenback and 85.67 against the yen around 8:34 am ET.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM