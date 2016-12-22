Erweiterte Funktionen


Loonie Falls Following Canada CPI, Retail Sales




22.12.16 14:51
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - After the release of Canada consumer price inflation for November and retail sales for October at 8:30 am ET Thursday, the loonie weakened against its major rivals.


The loonie was trading at 1.3493 against the greenback, 87.26 against the yen, 1.4093 against the euro and 0.9732 against the aussie around 8:34 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



