Loonie Falls Following Canada CPI, Retail Sales

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - After the release of Canada consumer price inflation for November and retail sales for October at 8:30 am ET Thursday, the loonie weakened against its major rivals.





The loonie was trading at 1.3493 against the greenback, 87.26 against the yen, 1.4093 against the euro and 0.9732 against the aussie around 8:34 am ET.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM