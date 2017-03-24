Erweiterte Funktionen
Loonie Falls Following Canada CPI
24.03.17 13:50
dpa-AFX
CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of Canada consumer prices for February at 8:30 am ET Friday, the loonie slipped against its major rivals.
The loonie was trading at 1.4437 against the euro, 83.04 against the yen, 1.0177 against the aussie and 1.3366 against the greenback around 8:33 am ET.
