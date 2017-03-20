Loonie Falls Ahead Of Canada Wholesale Sales

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Statistics Canada releases Canada wholesale sales for January at 8:30 am ET Monday.



The index is expected to gain 0.4 percent on month, following a 0.7 percent uptick in December.

Ahead of the data, the loonie fell against its major rivals.

The loonie was worth 1.3358 against the greenback, 84.49 against the yen, 1.43659 against the euro and 1.0314 against the aussie as of 8:25 am ET.

