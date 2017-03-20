Erweiterte Funktionen
Loonie Falls Ahead Of Canada Wholesale Sales
20.03.17 13:42
dpa-AFX
CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Statistics Canada releases Canada wholesale sales for January at 8:30 am ET Monday.
The index is expected to gain 0.4 percent on month, following a 0.7 percent uptick in December.
Ahead of the data, the loonie fell against its major rivals.
The loonie was worth 1.3358 against the greenback, 84.49 against the yen, 1.43659 against the euro and 1.0314 against the aussie as of 8:25 am ET.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
14:16 , dpa-AFXUK PM Theresa May To Trigger Article 50 O [...]
14:15 , dpa-AFXDGAP-News: Hannover Rück SE: Hannover Re [...]
14:10 , dpa-AFXMan Group PLC : Form 8.3 - [Redrow Group [...]
14:09 , dpa-AFXPound Retreats As U.K. PM To Invoke Articl [...]
14:05 , dpa-AFXDGAP-DD: Gerry Weber International AG (eng [...]