Erweiterte Funktionen


Loonie Falls Ahead Of Canada CPI, Retail Sales




20.01.17 14:40
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Statistics Canada releases Canada retail sales for November and consumer price index for December at 8:30 am ET Friday.

The CPI index is expected to be flat on month, following a 0.4 percent decline in November.


Ahead of the data, the loonie declined against its major rivals.


The loonie was worth 1.3352 against the greenback, 86.18 against the yen, 1.4207 against the euro and 1.0064 against the aussie as of 8:25 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:01 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP 2: Staatsanwaltschaft erhebt Ankla [...]
14:53 , dpa-AFX
Börse Frankfurt-News: Fallende Kurse, höhere [...]
14:52 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Infineon Technolog [...]
14:49 , dpa-AFX
Loonie Slides Further Following Canada CPI, R [...]
14:46 , dpa-AFX
Hendricks fordert Umsteuern der Landwirtschaf [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...