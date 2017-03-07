Erweiterte Funktionen


Loonie Drops Vs Most Majors Ahead Of Canada Trade Data




07.03.17 14:42
dpa-AFX


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Statistics Canada releases Canada trade data for January at 8:30 am ET Tuesday.

The trade surplus is seen weakening to C$0.75 billion from C$0.92 billion in December.


Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major rivals. While the loonie dropped against the greenback, euro and the aussie, it held steady against the yen.


The loonie was valued at 1.4194 against the euro, 84.96 against the yen, 1.0197 against the aussie and 1.3418 against the greenback at 8:25 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 14,7% Kobalt!
Kommender Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, BMW, VW und Daimler - 722% Kobalt-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 14,7% Kobalt! Kommender Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, BMW, VW und Daimler - 722% Kobalt-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:15 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG [...]
15:15 , dpa-AFX
IQE plc : Holding(s) in Company
15:14 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Fabasoft AG (english)
15:10 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Fabasoft AG (english)
15:05 , dpa-AFX
USA: Handelsbilanzdefizit steigt auf Fünfjahres [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...