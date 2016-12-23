Loonie Declines Following Canada GDP Data

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - After the release of Canada gross domestic product for October at 8:30 am ET Friday, the loonie slipped against its major rivals.





The loonie was trading at 86.71 against the yen, 1.4136 against the euro, 0.9696 against the aussie and 1.3539 against the greenback around 8:32 am ET.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM