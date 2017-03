Loonie Climbs Following Canada Retail Sales

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Statistics Canada has released Canada retail sales for January at 8:30 am ET Tuesday.



The loonie advanced against its major rivals following the data.

The loonie was worth 1.3299 against the greenback, 1.4364 against the euro, 1.0276 against the aussie and 84.72 against the yen around 8:31 am ET.

