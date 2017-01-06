Loonie Climbs Following Canada Jobs Data, Trade Report

Erweiterte Funktionen


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Statistics Canada has published Canada jobs data for December and trade report for November at 8:30 am ET Friday.

After these reports, the loonie advanced against the other major counterparts.


The loonie was worth 1.3965 against the euro, 87.94 against the yen, 0.9690 against the aussie and 1.3214 against the greenback around 8:35 am ET.


