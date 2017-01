Loonie Advances Following Canada GDP Data

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - After the release of Canada gross domestic product data for November and industrial product price index for December, the loonie climbed against its major rivals.





The loonie was trading at 1.3044 against the greenback, 86.92 against the yen, 1.4030 against the euro and 0.9887 against the aussie around 8:32 am ET.

