Longtime Tesco CEO To Leave




20.03.17 18:59
dpa-AFX


CHESHUNT (dpa-AFX) - Tesco Monday announced that its International CEO Trevor Masters will leave the company at end of May after 38 years.


The company announced that it will now focus more on Asia and Central Europe. The company now plans to create new roles to lead Asia and Central Europe.


Tony Hoggett has been appointed as Tesco's CEO Asia and Matt Simister will become Tesco's CEO Central Europe, effective April 1.


Tesco's Central Europe business includes the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, while the Asia business incorporates Malaysia and Thailand.


Tony Hoggett joined Tesco as a sixteen year old student in 1990. He managed a number of stores across northern England before being promoted to Stores Director. He joined the UK Leadership Team as Retail Director in 2014 before becoming UK Chief Operating Officer in 2016.


Matt joined Tesco in 1996 initially as a marketer, and subsequently worked extensively across different categories in our Product team.


"I'd like to thank Trevor for everything he has done for our business over the last four decades. He has worked tirelessly to strengthen and simplify our international business, and we couldn't have made the progress we have without him," Tesco CEO Dave Lewis said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


