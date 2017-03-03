London Stock Exchange FY16 Pre-tax Profit Rises; Lifts Dividend

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Börse":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSE.



L) reported Friday that its fiscal 2016 profit before tax from continuing operations increased to 364.1 million pounds from last year's 336.1 million pounds.

Earnings per share from continuing operations were 62.5 pence, lower than 73.7 pence a year ago.

Adjusted pre-tax profit was 623.1 million pounds, compared to 516.4 million pounds last year.

Adjusted basic earnings per share on a reported basis were 129.7 pence, compared to 129.4 pence last year. Adjusted earnings per share on a continuing basis were 124.7 pence, compared to 103.4 pence last year.

On a continuing basis, total income climbed 17 percent to 1.66 billion pounds, and total revenue grew 14 percent to 1.52 billion pounds.

Further, the Board is proposing a final dividend of 31.2 pence per share, resulting in a 20% increase in the total dividend to 43.2 pence per share.

In addition, reflecting agreement as part of the proposed merger with Deutsche Börse AG, LSEG shareholders are entitled to receive a special dividend of 58.2 pence per share.

The company said it continues to work hard on its proposed merger with Deutsche Börse AG - awaiting outcome of the European Commission Phase II process on or before 3 April 2017.

