Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Börse":
 Indizes      Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


London Stock Exchange FY16 Pre-tax Profit Rises; Lifts Dividend




03.03.17 08:46
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSE.

L) reported Friday that its fiscal 2016 profit before tax from continuing operations increased to 364.1 million pounds from last year's 336.1 million pounds.


Earnings per share from continuing operations were 62.5 pence, lower than 73.7 pence a year ago.


Adjusted pre-tax profit was 623.1 million pounds, compared to 516.4 million pounds last year.


Adjusted basic earnings per share on a reported basis were 129.7 pence, compared to 129.4 pence last year. Adjusted earnings per share on a continuing basis were 124.7 pence, compared to 103.4 pence last year.


On a continuing basis, total income climbed 17 percent to 1.66 billion pounds, and total revenue grew 14 percent to 1.52 billion pounds.


Further, the Board is proposing a final dividend of 31.2 pence per share, resulting in a 20% increase in the total dividend to 43.2 pence per share.


In addition, reflecting agreement as part of the proposed merger with Deutsche Börse AG, LSEG shareholders are entitled to receive a special dividend of 58.2 pence per share.


The company said it continues to work hard on its proposed merger with Deutsche Börse AG - awaiting outcome of the European Commission Phase II process on or before 3 April 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
80,65 € 81,14 € -0,49 € -0,60% 03.03./09:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005810055 581005 83,63 € 66,11 €
Werte im Artikel
36,60 plus
0,00%
80,65 minus
-0,60%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		80,541 € -0,72%  09:38
München 81,07 € +0,07%  08:01
Düsseldorf 81,08 € +0,06%  08:04
Hamburg 81,04 € +0,02%  08:09
Hannover 81,04 € +0,02%  08:10
Nasdaq OTC Other 85,35 $ 0,00%  01.03.17
Frankfurt 81,067 € -0,10%  08:00
Stuttgart 80,70 € -0,23%  09:25
Xetra 80,65 € -0,60%  09:28
Berlin 80,66 € -0,63%  09:21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus - Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!

Maxtech Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
875 Deutsche Börse 28.02.17
7 Löschung 27.08.16
21 Alphaform AG hat Insolvenzant. 04.07.16
  aktien gewinne ERLEBT man n. 17.02.16
518 Deutsche Börse - kurz vor Talf. 22.07.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...