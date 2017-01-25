Logitech Q3 Profit Rises; Lifts FY Outlook
25.01.17 03:29
dpa-AFX
ROMANEL-SUR-MORGES (dpa-AFX) - Logitech International (LOGI) reported that its net income for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2017 rose to $97.47 million or $0.59 per share from $65.09 million or $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year.
Non-GAAP earnings per share grew 37% to $0.56, compared to $0.41 a year ago.
Quarterly retail sales grew 13 percent in constant currency. The retail sales grew 12 percent in USD. Quarterly sales were $667 million, up 7 percent compared to the prior year, which still included OEM sales.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.44 per share and revenues of $643.48 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Logitech raised its Fiscal Year 2017 outlook to 12 to 13 percent retail sales growth in constant currency, up from its previous range of 8 to 10 percent retail sales growth in constant currency. The Company also increased its non-GAAP operating income outlook for Fiscal Year 2017 to a range of $225 to $230 million, up from its prior range of $195 million to $205 million.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|25,63 $
|25,38 $
|0,25 $
|+0,99%
|25.01./02:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CH0025751329
|A0J3YT
|25,87 $
|13,95 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|23,715 €
|+1,13%
|24.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|23,525 €
|+1,82%
|24.01.17
|Frankfurt
|23,388 €
|+1,79%
|24.01.17
|Nasdaq
|25,63 $
|+0,99%
|24.01.17
|Stuttgart
|23,208 €
|0,00%
|24.01.17
|Hamburg
|23,395 €
|-0,38%
|24.01.17
|München
|23,39 €
|-0,40%
|24.01.17
|Xetra
|23,365 €
|-0,43%
|24.01.17
|Berlin
|23,36 €
|-0,51%
|24.01.17
