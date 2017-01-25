Erweiterte Funktionen

Logitech Posting Strong Gain On Upbeat Q3 Results, Guidance




25.01.17 18:51
dpa-AFX


ROMANEL-SUR-MORGES (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Logitech International (LOGI) are seeing significant strength in afternoon trading on Wednesday, with the computer peripherals company jumping by 14.7 percent. Logitech reached an eight-year intraday high in early trading.


The strong gain by Logitech comes after the company reported better than expected third quarter results and raised its full-year guidance.


