Logitech Confirms FY17 View, Sees Higher Results In FY18; Plans $250 Mln Buyback

ROMANEL-SUR-MORGES (dpa-AFX) - Logitech International (LOGI), a computer peripherals company, Tuesday reaffirmed its fiscal 2017 outlook of 12 to 13 percent retail sales growth in constant currency and $225 to $230 million in non-GAAP operating income.





For the year 2018, the company projects high single-digit retail sales growth in constant currency and $250 to $260 million in non-GAAP operating income.

The company also announced a new $250 million share buyback program as part of a three-year capital allocation framework.

At a meeting to be held today with financial analysts and investors in New York, Logitech will offer insight into the five capabilities that will be the engine of the company's future growth.

