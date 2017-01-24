Erweiterte Funktionen
Lockheed Martin Sees FY17 Earnings Below Estimates
24.01.17 13:56
dpa-AFX
BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, Lockheed Martin Corp.
(LMT) provided earnings outlook for fiscal 2017 below analysts' estimates.
The company forecast fiscal 2017 earnings of $12.25 to $12.55 per share on net sales of $49.40 billion to $50.60 billion.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $12.87 per share for the year on revenues of $49.59 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|234,08 €
|237,55 €
|-3,47 €
|-1,46%
|24.01./14:27
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5398301094
|894648
|254,74 €
|179,65 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|234,08 €
|-1,46%
|14:27
|München
|238,50 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|NYSE
|257,48 $
|0,00%
|23.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|238,00 €
|-0,21%
|09:11
|Frankfurt
|235,056 €
|-1,20%
|14:13
|Stuttgart
|235,00 €
|-1,49%
|13:47
|Xetra
|234,50 €
|-1,51%
|13:58
|Berlin
|234,33 €
|-2,02%
|13:31
