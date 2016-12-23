Erweiterte Funktionen
Lockheed Martin Gets $1.45 Bln Contract For PAC-3 MissilesDomestic& Int'l Orders
23.12.16 01:56
dpa-AFX
BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - The United States and allied military forces will upgrade their missile defense capabilities under a new $1.45 billion contract for production and delivery of Lockheed Martin (LMT) Patriot Advanced Capability-3 or PAC-3 and PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement or PAC-3 MSE interceptors.
The contract includes PAC-3 and PAC-3 MSE missile deliveries for the U.S. Army, and Foreign Military Sales of PAC-3 interceptors, launcher modification kits, associated equipment and spares for Qatar, the Republic of Korea, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Taiwan and the United Arab Emirates.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|252,80 $
|252,52 $
|0,28 $
|+0,11%
|23.12./02:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5398301094
|894648
|269,90 $
|200,47 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|242,53 €
|+0,28%
|22.12.16
|NYSE
|252,80 $
|+0,11%
|22.12.16
|Stuttgart
|241,86 €
|0,00%
|22.12.16
|Düsseldorf
|241,20 €
|-0,62%
|22.12.16
|Frankfurt
|241,374 €
|-0,67%
|22.12.16
|Berlin
|240,91 €
|-0,77%
|22.12.16
|Xetra
|240,60 €
|-0,84%
|22.12.16
|München
|241,37 €
|-1,05%
|22.12.16
= Realtime
