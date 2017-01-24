Erweiterte Funktionen

Lockheed Martin Corp. Reports 17% Gain In Q4 Bottom Line




24.01.17 13:48
dpa-AFX


BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Lockheed Martin Corp.

(LMT) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $959 million, or $3.25 per share. This was up from $817 million, or $2.63 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 19.4% to $13.75 billion. This was up from $11.52 billion last year.


Lockheed Martin Corp. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $959 Mln. vs. $817 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.4% -EPS (Q4): $3.25 vs. $2.63 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 23.6% -Revenue (Q4): $13.75 Bln vs. $11.52 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 19.4%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



