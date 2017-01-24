Lockheed Martin Corp. Reports 17% Gain In Q4 Bottom Line
24.01.17 13:48
dpa-AFX
BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Lockheed Martin Corp.
(LMT) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $959 million, or $3.25 per share. This was up from $817 million, or $2.63 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 19.4% to $13.75 billion. This was up from $11.52 billion last year.
Lockheed Martin Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $959 Mln. vs. $817 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.4% -EPS (Q4): $3.25 vs. $2.63 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 23.6% -Revenue (Q4): $13.75 Bln vs. $11.52 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 19.4%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|234,08 €
|237,55 €
|-3,47 €
|-1,46%
|24.01./14:28
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5398301094
|894648
|254,74 €
|179,65 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|234,08 €
|-1,46%
|14:27
|München
|238,50 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|NYSE
|257,48 $
|0,00%
|23.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|238,00 €
|-0,21%
|09:11
|Frankfurt
|235,056 €
|-1,20%
|14:13
|Stuttgart
|235,00 €
|-1,49%
|13:47
|Xetra
|234,50 €
|-1,51%
|13:58
|Berlin
|234,33 €
|-2,02%
|13:31
