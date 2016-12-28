Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Lloyds":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Lloyds Finding Ways Around Brexit




28.12.16 22:26
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lloyds Banking Group reportedly plans to start a subsidiary in mainland Europe in order to maintain access to the European Union's single market after the Brexit.


The London-based bank is preparing to set up a subsidiary in either Germany or the Netherlands, according to Financial Times.


Lloyds is the only major bank without any subsidiary in an EU country, however, it already has offices in Frankfurt and Amsterdam.


The decision to start a subsidiary stems from the European Union's ongoing process to tighten rules for subsidiaries of non-EU banks. Subsidiaries typically cost more to run compared to branches as they are fully capitalized separately from the parent bank.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor!
466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,745 € 0,748 € -0,003 € -0,40% 28.12./20:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0008706128 871784 1,01 € 0,56 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,76 € -0,13%  18:16
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,80 $ +3,00%  27.12.16
Berlin 0,75 € +0,13%  08:08
Hamburg 0,749 € 0,00%  08:07
Hannover 0,749 € 0,00%  08:07
München 0,749 € 0,00%  08:01
Stuttgart 0,741 € 0,00%  21:53
Xetra 0,745 € -0,40%  15:43
Frankfurt 0,746 € -0,53%  11:55
Düsseldorf 0,743 € -0,80%  10:31
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor! 466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!

Monument Mining Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
286 ▶ Der Dividendenthread 27.08.16
169 Hab mal Lloyds TSB ins Depot. 28.06.16
176 Schnäppchenjäger 13.04.16
37 Es geht weiter : Hilferuf britisc. 18.11.11
1 Erholt sich Llloyds Banking? 15.04.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...