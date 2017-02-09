Lithuania Trade Deficit Widens In December

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's foreign trade deficit increased in December from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, figures from the Department of Statistics showed Thursday.





The trade deficit rose to EUR 238.0 million in December from EUR 213.7 million in the corresponding month last year. In November, the shortfall was EUR 36.2 million.

Exports grew 8.4 percent year-over-year in December and imports climbed by 8.7 percent.

The export growth in December was mainly driven by higher shipments of petroleum products, plastics and plastic products and pharmaceutical products.

For the whole year 2016, total trade gap of the country narrowed to EUR 2.2 billion from EUR 2.5 billion in 2015. Both exports and imports slid by 1.3 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.

