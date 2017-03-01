Erweiterte Funktionen


Lithuania Q4 Economic Growth Accelerates




01.03.17 12:49
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's economic growth accelerated in the three months ended December, after easing in the previous quarter, latest figures from the Department of Statistics showed Wednesday.


Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 3.0 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, faster than the 1.8 percent rise in the third quarter.


Moreover, the latest rate of increase was the strongest since the third quarter of 2014, when the economy had grown 3.1 percent.


Quarter-on-quarter, GDP expanded 1.4 percent from the third quarter, when it rose by 0.5 percent.


On the expenditure side, household final consumption climbed 0.5 percent over the quarter and public sector consumption expenditure went up by 0.3 percent.


During the whole year 2016, real GDP grew a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 2.2 percent compared with 2015.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



