Lithuania PPI Inflation Quickens In February




09.03.17 11:11
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's producer price inflation accelerated further in February, figures from the Department of Statistics showed Thursday.


The producer price index surged 9.8 percent year-over-year in February, faster than the 8.0 percent climb in the previous month. It was the fifth month of rise in a row.


The inflation was mainly driven by a 65.9 percent jump in prices of refined petroleum products in February from last year. Excluding the same, producer prices rose 0.7 percent.


On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.2 percent from January, when it increased by 1.2 percent.


Separately, the statistical office revealed that the EU measure of inflation, or HICP grew at a faster pace of 3.2 percent annually in February, after a 2.5 percent climb in the prior month.


The measure has been rising since August 2016. Month-on-month, the HICP went up 0.3 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
