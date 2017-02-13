Erweiterte Funktionen
Lithuania PPI Climbs At Faster Rate In January
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's producer prices increased at a faster pace in January, driven by higher prices of refined petroleum products, figures from the Department of Statistics showed Monday.
The producer price index surged 8.0 percent year-over-year in January, following a 5.5 percent climb in the previous month. It was the fourth month of rise in a row.
Prices of refined petroleum products alone jumped 62.6 percent annually in January. Excluding the same, producer prices dropped 0.9 percent.
On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.3 percent from December, when it grew by 1.7 percent.
