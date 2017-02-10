Erweiterte Funktionen


Lithuania Jobless Rate Rises Slightly In Q4




10.02.17 11:15
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's unemployment rate increased slightly in the three months ended December, figures from the Department of Statistics showed Friday.


The jobless rate rose to 7.6 percent in the fourth quarter from 7.5 percent in the third quarter.


The number of unemployed people grew to 112,000 in the December quarter from 111,000 in the preceding quarter.


The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, climbed to 14.6 percent from 13.1 percent in the third quarter.


The jobless rate for the whole year 2016 was 7.9 percent versus 9.1 percent in 2015.


