Lithuania Inflation Accelerates In February




08.03.17 11:46
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's consumer price inflation accelerated for the fifth successive month in February, figures from the Department of Statistics showed Wednesday.


The consumer price index climbed 3.0 percent year-over-year in February, faster than the 2.3 percent increase in January. Prices have been rising since January this year.


Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 4.4 percent annually in February and transport costs surged by 8.0 percent on higher motor fuel prices.


On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose at a steady pace of 0.3 percent in February. It was the sixth month of increase in a row.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



