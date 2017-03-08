Lithuania Inflation Accelerates In February
08.03.17 11:46
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's consumer price inflation accelerated for the fifth successive month in February, figures from the Department of Statistics showed Wednesday.
The consumer price index climbed 3.0 percent year-over-year in February, faster than the 2.3 percent increase in January. Prices have been rising since January this year.
Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 4.4 percent annually in February and transport costs surged by 8.0 percent on higher motor fuel prices.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose at a steady pace of 0.3 percent in February. It was the sixth month of increase in a row.
