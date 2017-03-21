Lithuania Industrial Production Grows In February

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's industrial production expanded in February from a year ago, figures from the Department of Statistics showed Tuesday.





Industrial production grew a working-day-adjusted 5.8 percent year-over-year in February. On an unadjusted basis, production climbed 3.7 percent.

The annual rise in February was largely driven by a 15.5 percent surge in mining and quarrying output. Manufacturing production logged a moderate growth of 2.5 percent.

Month-on-month, industrial production increased a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 1.1 percent in February.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM