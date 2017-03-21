Erweiterte Funktionen


Lithuania Industrial Production Grows In February




21.03.17 10:58
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's industrial production expanded in February from a year ago, figures from the Department of Statistics showed Tuesday.


Industrial production grew a working-day-adjusted 5.8 percent year-over-year in February. On an unadjusted basis, production climbed 3.7 percent.


The annual rise in February was largely driven by a 15.5 percent surge in mining and quarrying output. Manufacturing production logged a moderate growth of 2.5 percent.


Month-on-month, industrial production increased a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 1.1 percent in February.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Volltreffer - Goldentdeckung mit bis zu 252g/t Gold! Kursrallye voraus - 968% Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Astorius Resources Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Volltreffer - Goldentdeckung mit bis zu 252g/t Gold! Kursrallye voraus - 968% Gold-Aktientip!

Astorius Resources Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
11:36 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: FUCHS PETROLUB SE (english)
11:35 , dpa-AFX
HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Bovis [...]
11:33 , dpa-AFX
Amazon Launches Alexa Voice Shopping Thro [...]
11:32 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Capital, G+J Wirtschaftsmedien / Diebold [...]
11:32 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: FUCHS PETROLUB SE (english)
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...