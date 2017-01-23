Lithuania Industrial Production Grows In December

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's industrial production increased notably in December from a year ago, figures from the Department of Statistics showed Monday.





Industrial production advanced a working-day-adjusted 5.2 percent year-over-year in December. On an unadjusted basis, production climbed 6.3 percent.

Manufacturing production grew 7.4 percent annually in December and mining and quarrying output expanded by 10.8 percent.

Month-on-month, industrial production increased a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 1.1 percent in December.

For the whole year 2016, industrial production rose a working-day-adjusted 2.3 percent as compared to 2015.

