Lithuania Industrial Production Climbs In November




21.12.16 13:12
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's industrial production expanded in November from a year ago, figures from the Department of Statistics showed Wednesday.


Industrial production rose a working-day-adjusted 1.6 percent year-over-year in October. On an unadjusted basis, production grew 2.3 percent.


Manufacturing output advanced 1.0 percent on year and production in the utility sector climbed by 2.2 percent.


Month-on-month, industrial production increased a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 1.1 percent in November.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



