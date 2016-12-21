Erweiterte Funktionen
Lithuania Industrial Production Climbs In November
21.12.16
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's industrial production expanded in November from a year ago, figures from the Department of Statistics showed Wednesday.
Industrial production rose a working-day-adjusted 1.6 percent year-over-year in October. On an unadjusted basis, production grew 2.3 percent.
Manufacturing output advanced 1.0 percent on year and production in the utility sector climbed by 2.2 percent.
Month-on-month, industrial production increased a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 1.1 percent in November.
