Lipari Foods Recalls Various Bulk And Retail Cheese Products




01.03.17 12:13
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lipari Foods, LLC issued voluntary recall of various bulk and retail cheeses manufactured by Deutsch Kase Haus due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.


These recalled products were distributed under the brand names: Copperwood and Lipari Old Tyme. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.


Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, while healthy individuals may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.


The products were distributed to food service and retail stores throughout Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Wisconsin and West Virginia.


MMMM


