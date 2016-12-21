Erweiterte Funktionen

Lindsay Corporation Q1 Profit Retreats 87%




21.12.16 13:04
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lindsay Corporation (LNN) released earnings for first quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.


The company said its earnings dropped to $0.87 million, or $0.08 per share. This was lower than $6.94 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 9.2% to $110.39 million. This was down from $121.62 million last year.


Lindsay Corporation earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q1): $0.87 Mln. vs. $6.94 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -87.5% -EPS (Q1): $0.08 vs. $0.62 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -87.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q1): $110.39 Mln vs. $121.62 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -9.2%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


