Lindsay Corporation Q1 Profit Retreats 87%

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lindsay Corporation (LNN) released earnings for first quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.





The company said its earnings dropped to $0.87 million, or $0.08 per share. This was lower than $6.94 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 9.2% to $110.39 million. This was down from $121.62 million last year.

Lindsay Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $0.87 Mln. vs. $6.94 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -87.5% -EPS (Q1): $0.08 vs. $0.62 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -87.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q1): $110.39 Mln vs. $121.62 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -9.2%

