Linde AG Appoints Sven Schneider As Exe. Board Member, CFO With Immediate Effect

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Gas and engineering company Linde AG (LNAGF.



PK, LNEGY.PK) Wednesday said its Supervisory Board has appointed Sven Schneider, aged 50, as Member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer for a period of three years with immediate effect.

Schneider had already assumed the role on an interim basis since September 2016.

The company also said the Supervisory Board extended the contracts with Bernd Eulitz and Dr Christian Bruch by five years each.

