Linde AG Appoints Sven Schneider As Exe. Board Member, CFO With Immediate Effect




08.03.17 12:56
dpa-AFX


MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Gas and engineering company Linde AG (LNAGF.

PK, LNEGY.PK) Wednesday said its Supervisory Board has appointed Sven Schneider, aged 50, as Member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer for a period of three years with immediate effect.


Schneider had already assumed the role on an interim basis since September 2016.


The company also said the Supervisory Board extended the contracts with Bernd Eulitz and Dr Christian Bruch by five years each.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
151,40 € 151,30 € 0,10 € +0,07% 08.03./13:53
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0006483001 648300 166,00 € 116,80 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		151,406 € -0,20%  13:52
Hamburg 151,25 € +0,17%  11:34
Hannover 151,00 € +0,16%  09:10
Xetra 151,40 € +0,07%  13:52
Berlin 150,96 € +0,07%  09:09
Düsseldorf 151,21 € +0,04%  09:30
Stuttgart 151,45 € 0,00%  13:51
München 150,95 € -0,10%  12:30
Frankfurt 151,00 € -0,44%  12:30
Nasdaq OTC Other 159,50 $ -0,62%  06.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
