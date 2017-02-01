Erweiterte Funktionen

Lincoln National Corp. Reports 7% Rise In Q4 Bottom Line




01.02.17 22:43
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lincoln National Corp.

(LNC) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $409 million, or $1.77 per share. This was higher than $382 million, or $1.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $3.52 billion. This was up from $3.35 billion last year.


Lincoln National Corp. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $409 Mln. vs. $382 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.1% -EPS (Q4): $1.77 vs. $1.54 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.71 -Revenue (Q4): $3.52 Bln vs. $3.35 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.1%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



