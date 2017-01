Lincoln Motor Records 10% Sales Gain In U.S.

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ford Motor":

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Lincoln Motor Co.



recorded 10 percent gain in sales in U.S. Luxury market reported a gains of less than one percent. The company said Continental was responsible for 64 percent of its growth in December.

Continental sales in December totaled 1,845 vehicles, up from November's 1,419. Lincoln sold 32,558 vehicles in China in 2016 - a near threefold increase over 2015.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM