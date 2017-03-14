Lime-A-Rita Going To Be Marketed Only To Women

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Anheuser-Busch InBev":

LOEWEN (dpa-AFX) - Anheuser-Busch InBev's (BUD, AHBIF.PK) Lime-A-Rita will become the first brand in the Belgian brewer's U.S. portfolio to market exclusively to women.





The brand, led by a team of female marketers, agency partners, and brewmasters, is celebrating its fifth anniversary by launching a new marketing campaign. It will also unveil five new flavors to its malt alcoholic beverage lineup this year.

Anheuser-Busch launched Lime-A-Rita in 2012. The brand became the second-best selling new product launch that year, with Straw-Ber-Rita becoming the largest share gainer in the beer industry in 2013.

The company noted that women currently represent 51 percent of the U.S. population and drive 85 percent of consumer purchasing decisions through their influence as well as buying power.

Selena Kalvaria, senior director for Lime-A-Rita said, "We did our homework to understand the special connection female drinkers have with margaritas, and uncovered insights on the role that Lime-A-Rita plays in bringing women together."

Lime-A-Rita will launch a new "Make it a Margarita Moment" national campaign, that will feature a series of vignettes, titled "Romantic Face," "Brazilian," "Rooftop" and "Disco".

The campaign will showcase the real conversations by women when they get together and the role played by Lime-A-Rita in fostering those margarita moments. The campaign will include new female-centric TV and digital ads, as well as social, retail and experiential components.

In conjunction with the new campaign, Lime-A-Rita will also debut its first major packaging redesign since 2012.

Lime-A-Rita will also launch five new flavors this spring. Additions to the core line include Grape-A-Rita, while Peach-A-Rita will be available through August as Lime-A-Rita's new summer seasonal release.

Orange-A-Rita will be launched regionally in select markets, while lower-alcohol sub-brand like Splash by Lime-A-Rita will include new flavors.

The new Splash by Lime-A-Rita flavors will include Pine-Apple-Rita Splash nationally and a limited-edition flavor, Coco-Nut-Rita Splash, which will be available in a special variety pack starting in April.

