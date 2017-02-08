Lilly's Trulicity Label Updated On Basal Insulin

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said that the label for once-weekly Trulicity or dulaglutide is now updated to include use in combination with basal insulin for adults with type 2 diabetes.





The U.S. Food and Drug Administration included the changes to the approved product labeling to reflect this important information for prescribers. Trulicity is available in a prefilled pen in 0.75 and 1.5 mg doses.

Trulicity is a once-weekly glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist injectable prescription medicine to improve blood sugar (glucose) in adults with type 2 diabetes. It should be used along with diet and exercise.

Trulicity is not recommended as the first medication to treat diabetes. It has not been studied in people who have had inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis). It is not a substitute for insulin. Trulicity should not be used by people with type 1 diabetes, people with diabetic ketoacidosis, or people with a history of severe stomach or intestinal problems. It has not been studied in children under 18 years of age.

Trulicity has a Boxed Warning about potential thyroid tumors, including cancer. It should not be taken by someone with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid cancer, a personal history of Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2, or an allergy to Trulicity.

The label was also updated to include results from the AWARD-8 clinical trial, a Phase 3b randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, 24-week study that evaluated the efficacy and safety of Trulicity 1.5 mg as an add-on to sulfonylurea compared to placebo plus sulfonylurea.

